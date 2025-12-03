Muscat – Oman and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have approved the mutual recognition of certificates of origin, a move aimed at facilitating the movement of goods and strengthening industrial and commercial ties between the two countries.

The announcement came during a committee coordination meeting in Riyadh on Tuesday, where both sides reviewed progress on joint integration initiatives. Six initiatives have been completed, while work on 11 others is ongoing.

The Omani delegation was led by H E Saleh bin Said Masan, Undersecretary for Commerce and Industry in the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion. The Saudi side was headed by Rakan bin Waddah Tarabzouni, Undersecretary for International Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Economy and Planning.

Key industrial projects were discussed, including the completion of the second phase of the Industrial Integration Project. This allows Oman-made products to enter the Saudi market using only an Omani Certificate of Origin, enhancing market access and reducing costs for manufacturers. The Factories of the Future initiative has also been completed, alongside 12 agreements linking supply chains between Omani and Saudi factories, creating new opportunities for joint manufacturing and value-added industrial activities.

Bilateral trade between the two countries exceeded US$8bn by the end of 2024, reflecting growing economic cooperation and expanding business partnerships. The committee also signed a memorandum of understanding on competition protection and anti-monopoly practices and conducted technical workshops to align regulations and build expertise, supporting Oman Vision 2040 and Saudi Vision 2030.

Eng Jassim bin Saif al Jadidi, Technical Director at the Office of the Undersecretary for Commerce and Industry, said the second phase of industrial integration launched in Riyadh in July was a significant milestone. It advanced cooperation in industrial development, local content enhancement, and harmonisation of government procurement procedures.

He added that joint efforts have strengthened supply-chain integration and elevated industrial partnerships. Work is underway to finalise a verification protocol for Certificates of Origin to further streamline goods movement and ease procedures for manufacturers in the next phase.

