RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s international trade totaled around SR540.5 billion in the third quarter of 2025, an 8.6 percent year-on-year increase, or SR43 billion from SR497.5 billion in Q3 2024.

According to the quarterly international trade bulletin, released by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), merchandise exports accounted for 56.1 percent of total trade at SR303.3 billion, while imports represented 43.9 percentat SR237.2 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of SR66.1 billion.

Non-oil national exports, excluding re-exports, stood at SR57 billion, representing 18.8 percent of total merchandise exports. This reflects an annual decline of 0.4 percent or SR0.2 billion, but a 3.1 percent quarterly increase amounting to SR1.7 billion from the April-June quarter.

Meanwhile, oil exports totaled SR207.8 billion, accounting for 68.5 percent of total exports. Re-exports saw a strong annual surge of 69.6 percent, rising by SR15.8 billion to reach SR38.5 billion, representing 12.7 percent of the total exports. On a quarterly basis, re-exports grew 17.4 percent, equivalent to SR5.7 billion.

Asian countries remained the top export destination, receiving 71.7 percent of total Saudi exports at SR217.4 billion. Europe followed with 14.8 percent or SR44.7 billion, then Africa with 7.4 percent (SR22.4 billion), while the Americas accounted for 6 percent (SR18.3 billion).

China maintained its position as the largest importer from the Kingdom, representing 14.9 percent of total exports at SR45.2 billion. The United Arab Emirates ranked second with 10.8 percent (SR32.7 billion), followed by India with 9.5 percent (SR29 billion).

Non-oil exports, including re-exports, moved through 34 land, sea, and air customs points with a combined value of SR95.5 billion. King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah topped the list with SR17.3 billion, followed by Jeddah Islamic Port at SR10.8 billion, the report pointed out.

