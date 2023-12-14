Cement exports from Saudi Arabia declined 29.4 percent to 675,000 tonnes in November 2023, compared to 956,000 tonnes in November 2022, Aljazira Capital said in its new report.

Local sales stood at 4.29 million last month, down 5.4 percent from 4.54 million tonnes due to weakness in demand.

Clinker inventories reached 39.33 million tonnes in November, an increase of 13 percent year-on-year. However, it declined 1.1 percent month-on-month (MoM), recording the first decline in 12 months.

The total utilisation rate of the cement sector in the Kingdom stood at 63.9 percent in November, declining 393.6 basis points year-on-year.

The sales-clinker production ratio hit 116 percent last month, the report stated.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

