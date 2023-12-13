Cement exports from Saudi Arabia grew 11.9 percent to 807,000 tonnes in October 2023, compared to 721,000 tonnes in October 2022, Aljazira Capital said in its new report.

Local sales stood at 4.21 million last month, dropping 11.1 percent from 4.7 million tonnes, impacted by continuous weak housing construction activities. However, dispatches rose 7.5 percent month-on-month.

Clinker inventories stood at 39.75 million tonnes in October, an increase of 12.1 percent year-on-year and 0.2 percent month-on-month, recording the highest level in three years.

The total utilisation rate of the cement sector reached 64.6 percent in October, falling 305.6 basis points year-on-year.

The sales-clinker production ratio stood at 110 percent last month, the report said.

Read more: Saudi local cement sales sink 6% to 4mln tonnes in September

Saudi cement exports fall 21% to 620,000 tonnes in August

Saudi cement exports leap 41% to 994,000 tonnes in July

Saudi cement exports surge 22.2% to 663,000 tonnes in May

Saudi Arabia's cement exports fall 22% in April 2023

Cement sales in Saudi Arabia down 16% in March 2023

Saudi Arabia's cement exports fall nearly 9% in February 2023

Saudi Arabia's cement exports surge 67% in January 2023

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.