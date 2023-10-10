Cement sales in Saudi Arabia fell 6 percent to 4.01 million tonnes in September 2023 compared to 4.26 million tonnes a year earlier, Aljazira Capital said in its latest report.

However, cement exports grew marginally to 776,000 tonnes last month from 773,000 tonnes in the same month the previous year. Meanwhile, export sales remained stable at 6.4 million tonnes in the first nine months of 2023 year-on-year.

Clinker inventories stood at 39.69 million tonnes, up 11 percent year-on-year and 0.4 percent month-on-month.

The total utilization rate of the Kingdom's cement sector stood at 65.2 percent in September 2023, compared to 65.8 percent in August 2023, the brokerage added.

