Idom, a multinational company providing professional services in consulting, engineering and architecture, has announced that it has been awarded the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) phase for the Flat Products Expansion Project of Saudi Iron and Steel Company (Hadeed), thus marking a significant milestone in the kingdom’s steel manufacturing sector.

The project, which will be executed at Hadeed’s existing industrial facilities in Jubail city, is aimed at boosting the flat steel production capacity of the company while streamlining and optimising logistics operations, said Idom in a staatement.

This collaboration underscores both companies’ shared focus on innovation, sustainability, and industrial growth, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading steel producer in the Middle East, it added.

On the Feed contract win, Idom said it was excited about the advancements and potential that this project will bring to Hadeed.

"With the implementation of state-of-the-art technology and a strategic location, we are confident that this expansion will mark a turning point in our client's production capacity and logistics efficiency," said a company spokesman.

Strategically located in Jubail’s industrial hub, the project is expected to leverage existing infrastructure while introducing modern engineering solutions that improve material handling, production flow, and overall efficiency. Upon completion, the expansion is anticipated to deliver measurable gains in productivity, flexibility, and logistical effectiveness, it added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

