UAE - Silver Line Gate Group (SLG Group) has announced the ground-breaking of its AED200 million ($54.4 million) integrated hub at Dubai Industrial City, a leading manufacturing and logistics hub in the Middle East and one of Tecom Group’s 10 vibrant business districts across Dubai.

Spanning across a 1.37 million sq ft area, the key manufacturing, warehouse, and corporate office facility, will open next year.

A leading F&B group, SLG Group has several brands to its credit including Lancy, Gardo, Silva, Sama, and Zain which will have an annual production capacity of 90,000 tonnes of milk powder and 10,000 tonnes of butter at the new facility.

"Food security is a cornerstone of economic prosperity, and sustainable F&B value chains are essential to embed resilience in the global future," remarked Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial at Tecom while announcing the SLG Group's ground breaking on new DIC facility.

"Advanced manufacturing is an essential pillar to achieve this vision, and our ecosystem has been purpose-built to nurture this growth," stated Alshawareb on the sidelines of SIAL Paris 2024, the globally renowned food exhibition which concluded today (October 23) at Paris Nord Villepinte, France.

"Customers like SLG Group embody Dubai Industrial City’s direct contribution to the UAE’s food security agenda and our commitment to driving economic excellence through collaborative innovation in the manufacturing sector. We welcome such partnerships to collaboratively realise the vision for a global food-secure future in line with the goals of Operation 300bn, Make it in the Emirates, and Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’," he added.

Shereen Saeed, the General Manager at SLG Group, said: "The commencement of work on our manufacturing facility at Dubai Industrial City is a major milestone in our journey and will strengthen the regional value chain for F&B products."

"Our state-of-the-art facility will leverage Dubai Industrial City’s infrastructure to fortify the regional manufacturing economy, ensuring a resilient and agile supply of essential milk-based products. Dubai's emergence as a global industrial hub makes it the strategic choice for our growth, and this facility will fuel our expansion into new markets," she added.

