Cement exports from Saudi Arabia fell 34.7 percent to 543,000 tonnes in December 2023, compared to 831,000 tonnes in December 2022, Aljazira Capital said in its new report.

Domestic sales stood at 4.3 million last month, down 2.1 percent from 4.4 million tonnes.

Clinker inventories reached 39.95 million tonnes in December, an increase of 14 percent year-on- year (YoY) and 1.1 percent month-on-month (MoM), recording the highest level since September 2020.

The total utilisation rate of the cement sector in the Kingdom stood at 63.5 percent in December, declining 410.1 basis points year-on-year.

The sales-clinker production ratio hit 95.6 percent last month, the report added.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

