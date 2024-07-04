TALLINN — Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that Saudi Arabia and Estonia decided to further enhance cooperation in political, economic and other vital sectors.



Addressing a joint press conference with his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna in the Estonian capital Tallinn on Wednesday, Prince Faisal said that the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding political consultations between the Kingdom and Estonia serves as a basis for coordination and cooperation between the two countries. “Saudi Arabia and Estonia are working to develop cooperation in many fields, explore opportunities for economic, cultural and technical cooperation, and increase trade and investment opportunities and the promotion of innovation,” he said.



Prince Faisal said that the value of bilateral trade between the two countries amounted to $72 million in 2023 and exports from the Kingdom amounted to $21 million while imports from Estonia amounted to $51 million. He looked forward to more economic growth between the two friendly countries. “Our discussion session focused on many issues, including common challenges, the war on the Gaza Strip, and finding a way to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine through a sustainable and peaceful solution.



Minister of Foreign Affairs hailed Estonia's vote in favor of the United Nations General Assembly's resolution with regard to granting Palestine full membership in the United Nations, noting that this step is important in keeping hope alive for a two-state solution.



Earlier on the day, Prince Faisal held wide ranging talks with Tsahkna. The two ministers discussed means to strengthen ties in various fields and intensify multilateral coordination on issues that serve the interests of the two countries. They also signed a memorandum of understanding regarding political consultations between the two countries to further boost relations.



Non-resident Saudi Ambassador to Estonia Nesreen Alshebel and Director General of the Foreign Minister's Office Abdulrahman Al-Dawood attended the meeting.

