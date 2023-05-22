The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) announced on Monday the launch of a new resort project within the Journey Through Time (JTT) masterplan

The AZULIK AlUla Resort, operated by Mexican luxury brand AZULIK and designed by Roth Architecture, will be built in the Nabatean Horizon District of the JTT masterplan, near the AlMutadil Equestrian Village development and Wadi AlFann, RCU said in a press statement.

The eco-luxury resort, comprising of 76 villas, is slated to open in 2027, the statement said.

The statement didn't disclose the investments involved or construction timelines.

