Jordan-headquartered Construction Management Associates (CMA) announced on Tuesday the launch of its new design-build management service specifically for contractors in Saudi Arabia.

Under design-build project delivery, the contractor works under a single contract with the project owner to provide design and construction services.

CMA’s new service aims to streamline the design phase of construction projects, allowing contractors to focus their resources on the building process, according to the firm’s press statement.

Key aspects of the new service include:

Managing the design process and design sub-consultants.

Ensuring timely, complete, accurate, and buildable project designs.

Facilitating communication and coordination between all project parties.

Why the Saudi market?

Saudi Arabia has witnessed a growing trend towards design-build and other early contractor involvement strategies to expedite projects and achieve Vision 2030 goals, according to the press statement. Design-build projects are 102 percent faster – more than twice as fast – to deliver, and cost less than traditional design-bid-build projects, according to the Design-Build Institute of America.

However, dedicated design management services for design-build contractors in the Kingdom have been limited.

Isam Saad Sahawneh, Founder, President, and CEO of CMA pointed out that large projects in the Kingdom typically involve multiple design consultants and sub-consultants, often spanning the globe. This complexity is amplified on design-build projects, where contractors must oversee both the design process and construction simultaneously.

“They already face challenging construction schedules, and the addition of a design burden significantly increases the pressure to deliver both design and construction at a speed and quality that is satisfactory to highly ambitious owners,” noted the CMA founder.

Sahawneh explained that the new service aims to tap the opportunities arising from the rise in design-build projects in Saudi Arabia.

“We pioneered design review and management for project owners in Jordan and neighbouring countries, and are excited to finally offer a similar service for contractors on design-build projects in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

CMA's successful track record in design management includes projects like the King Abdullah II House of Culture and Arts opera house, the Holiday Inn Dead Sea Resort (both in Jordan), and Sky Gate Tower in Lebanon.

Read more: INTERVIEW: Mitigating construction crisis in MENA's giga projects

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by Dennis Daniel)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.