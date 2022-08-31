Egypt-based GV Developments has signed a memorandum of understanding with France-based global infrastructure and mobility consultancy Egis for the development of Tarboul Industrial City.

The MOU comes within a framework partnership agreement between the two entities across a number of various real estate and hospitality projects, Egis said in a press statement.

Currently, Egis is working on Cairo Metro Line 2,3 and 6, the Alexandria Raml Tram, Cairo Festival City – Aura & Living Stream 3, Porto New Cairo, the statement noted.

GV Developments is assoicated with multiple large projects in Egypt including White Sands, Times Square Port Said and several waste to energy projects.

Tarboul Industrial City, spread over an area of 109 million square metres in Giza governorate, is positioned as a green, smart and livable industrial city aligned with Egypt’s 2030 Vision. The project will be developed in 13 phases over a period of 16 years, and will feature a Food Technology Valley, an zones for automobile, engineering, Textile and clothing, building materials, chemicals and plastics industries, according to past media releases from GV Developments.

Earlier this month, GV Developments and Amarenco-Solarize JV signed an agreement to implement clean energy systems in Tarboul City.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

