Iraq wants more countries to contribute to a $17-billion project for the construction of a rail line for trade with Europe via Turkey after the UAE, Qatar and Turkey signed a deal last week to join the project, the official Iraqi News Agency said.
The agency quoted Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani as saying after heading a meeting of the committee supervising the project last week that the quadripartite agreement could open the door for more investors in the project, which also includes a parallel motorway.
He also instructed the Transport Ministry to finish project designs and rail routes in the 11 governorates through which the 1,200-km rail line will pass towards the Turkish border in Northern Iraq from the Southern Faw Port.
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
