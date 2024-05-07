ABU DHABI - Burjeel Holdings has commissioned a cutting-edge, advanced molecular diagnostics and immune profile testing laboratory in the UAE.

To manage the technical and operational aspects, the Group’s central laboratory – CoLab – has partnered with Canada-based OncoHelix that provides specialised molecular and immune profile testing for clinical diagnostic, and translational research in North America and worldwide.

Located at Burjeel Holdings’ flagship facility, Burjeel Medical City (BMC), OncoHelix-CoLab is a first-of-its-kind facility in the UAE with comprehensive capabilities in molecular, cellular immunology and transplant diagnostics.

Radha Krishna Panday, Ambassador of Canada to the UAE, John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, Dr. Faisal Khan, CEO of OncoHelix, and top officials from Burjeel Holdings attended the opening ceremony.

The establishment of OncoHelix-CoLab marks a significant advancement in diagnostic medicine, as it enables specialised and sophisticated tests to be performed locally. This eliminates the need for the traditional pack-and-ship approach and prevents samples from being sent out of the UAE, streamlining the process and retaining critical diagnostics within the country.

The state-of-the-art lab facility will utilise advanced technologies like Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Droplet Digital PCR, and Multi-colour Flow cytometry to offer a slew of advanced diagnostic tests.

This facility will allow the repatriation of previously outsourced tests, and as a result, healthcare providers can expect expedited results and heightened diagnostic precision, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes.

OncoHelix-CoLab is uniquely positioned to address the specific healthcare needs of the UAE and MENA region, offering a wide range of specialised services including cancer genomic profiling, molecular diagnostics, cellular diagnostics, transplant diagnostics, and specialised immunology tests.

Dr. Meer Taher Shabani Rad, Chief Medical Officer of OncoHelix-CoLab, said, “With OncoHelix-CoLab, we are establishing a first-of-its-kind facility that utilises leading-edge international expertise to meet local needs. It offers a comprehensive suite of diagnostic services, providing deeper insights into disease pathology at a molecular level. Through this innovative collaboration with OncoHelix, we aim to address the unique healthcare challenges in the UAE and MENA, paving the way for better-tailored healthcare solutions and improved patient outcomes.”

Burjeel Holdings’ new OncoHelix-CoLab will enable significant cost savings and operational efficiencies, expected to benefit the entire healthcare system across the region. The laboratory also supports the UAE’s strategic priorities of achieving self-reliance in healthcare and driving medical tourism. It is also well-positioned to serve as a centre for research and development, contributing to innovation and advances in treatment.

The laboratory will also offer clinical training and fellowship programmes in molecular and transplant diagnostics, further building local capacity and nurturing talent in advanced diagnostics.