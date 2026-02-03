Egypt and Sweden have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in the health and medical fields, focusing on the exchange of expertise and best practices in public health, as per a statement issued by the Egyptian cabinet on February 3rd.

The agreement was signed by Egypt’s Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar and Sweden’s Minister of Health and Social Affairs Elisabet Sara Lann in the presence of the Swedish Ambassador to Cairo Dag Juhlin-Dannfelt and Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

The MoU comes within the framework of the existing relations between Egypt and Sweden and reflects the interest of both sides in expanding bilateral cooperation in public health, with the aim of supporting health system development and improving service quality.

Madbouly said the agreement aligns with Egypt’s efforts to strengthen international cooperation in the medical field and benefit from global experience, supporting the government’s work to improve healthcare services and efficiency.

The MoU covers cooperation in several areas, including developing “One Health” strategies to support public health, exchanging expertise in establishing and operating public health control centers, and exploring the use of modern technologies in the health sector.

It also includes cooperation in primary healthcare, maternal and child health, and facilitating the exchange of expertise and potential collaboration between specialized medical and research centers in both countries, in addition to other areas that may be agreed upon.

Abdel Ghaffar said the memorandum represents a step toward expanding health cooperation between Egypt and Sweden, noting that it reflects Egypt’s approach to building international partnerships in the health sector and drawing on external expertise to support healthcare system development.

He added that cooperation with Sweden supports the exchange of expertise in public health, scientific research, and the use of modern technologies in the health sector, in line with Egypt’s digital transformation efforts, the Sustainable Development Goals, and Egypt’s Vision 2030.

