The more than 300-metre-high Wynn Al Marjan Island tower on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah is expected to be topped off in the fourth quarter of 2025, Wynn Resorts, the project developer, said in a statement.

The $3.9 billion project, currently under construction in Ras Al Khaimah, will open in early 2027, the Nasdaq-listed company said.

Construction on the project started in early 2023, led by UAE-based ALEC Engineering and Contracting.

Currently, the structure is about 40 metres tall, the statement added.

Wynn Al Marjan Island will house 1,542 rooms and suites, including 22 private villa estates on the marina adjacent to the resort.

The resort will also include a 15,000 sqm shopping area with luxury boutiques, a five-star spa, and a salon, as well as a 7,500-sqm meetings and events centre.

In April 2023, Wynn Resorts had unveiled the design of Wynn Al Marjan Island, which is inspired by both the natural landscape surrounding it and the company's design aesthetic.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

