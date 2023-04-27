US-based Wynn Resorts has unveiled the design of the $3.9 billion Wynn Al Marjan Island integrated resort in Ras Al Khaimah’s man-made Al Marjan Island.

The resort is being developed with local partners Marjan and RAK Hospitality Holding.

Wynn Al Marjan Island rises more than 1,000 feet above the sea and will have nearly 1,500 rooms, suites and villas.

The resort’s design takes its inspiration both from the natural landscape surrounding it and the design aesthetic of Wynn Resorts, the firm said in a press statement.

“We have spent the past year meticulously programming and concepting Wynn Al Marjan Island, carefully considering its unique location,” said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts.

The resort is slated to open in early 2027, he said.

In March, ALEC Engineering and Contracting (ALEC), part of the Investment Corporation of Dubai, won the main contract for constructing Wynn Resort.

Germany’s Bauer International bagged the piling and enabling works contract.

