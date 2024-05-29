Shamal Holding, the owner and curator of Dubai Harbour, has announced its first residential project, Dubai Harbour Residences, featuring a range of apartments and penthouses with generous layouts, high ceilings and large terraces designed to be enjoyed year-round.

Dubai Harbour Residences is designed for superior liveability and will provide a beachfront collection of low-rise residences with epic panoramic sea and city views set against an iconic backdrop.

Each home features nautical colour palettes, rich in deep blues and crisp whites, and impeccable textures and finishings, said the statement from Shamal Holding.

Residents will have easy access to the upscale amenities, retail and hospitality choices of the region’s most vibrant, and comprehensive maritime lifestyle offering.

Together with internationally acclaimed architectural firm Nikken Sekkei and Dubai-based H&H Development, Shamal said it will be delivering an industry-defining project to its residents.

"The launch of Dubai Harbour Residences aligns closely with Shamal’s long-term investment strategy and demonstrates our commitment to creating new vibrant communities, in line with Dubai’s urban development plans," said its CEO Abdulla Binhabtoor.

"We are working alongside world-class partners to deliver a pipeline of unique developments across the city that combine contemporary design with the experience and energy of Dubai," said the top official.

"Our debut residential project at Dubai Harbour will provide a beachfront living unlike any other, with easy access to the amenities, retail and hospitality choices of Dubai Harbour, the region’s most unique lifestyle offering, in the world’s most dynamic city," he added.

Located at the intersection of the iconic Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters Island, the destination is within easy reach from the city’s world famous attractions such as Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab and Ain Dubai.

The recently announced new 1500m bridge to be launched in collaboration with Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) will also facilitate direct exit/entry points to the district, cutting down travel time to the main roads from 12 to 3 minutes, and ensuring a free flow of traffic.

H&H Chief Executive Officer Miltos Bosinis said: "With nearly two decades of experience creating upscale projects in the UAE, we are proud to be working with Shamal Holding to introduce Dubai Harbour Residences to the market."

"With innovation and excellence at the core of everything we do, Dubai Harbour Residences will offer the finest of modern design to one of Dubai's most sought-after beachfront locations, with its cutting-edge architecture and sophisticated interiors," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).