UAE-based Azizi Developments has signed an agreement with Gulf Duct Industries (GDI) for the design, supply and installation of chute systems across the fourth phase of its mega waterfront lifestyle destination, Riviera, in MBR City, Dubai.

Founded in 2006, GDI, a homegrown enterprise, is into manufacturing of ductwork solutions within the HVAC sector.

As a part of a multinational group with over two decades of expertise, it offers a comprehensive range of products including fire-rated ducts, pre-fabricated ducts, and ducts made from galvanized iron, stainless steel, and mild steel.

Announcing the partnership deal, CEO Farhad Azizi said: "Ensuring top-tier quality is integral to our mission of enhancing the experiences and lives of our valued investors and end-users, with this latest collaboration with GDI serving as yet another exemplary move demonstrating our dedication to excellence."

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront lifestyle destination that comprises 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

