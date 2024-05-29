Muscat - The Muscat Municipal Council held its fifth meeting for this year under the chairmanship of Sayyid Saud bin Hilal al Busaidi, Governor of Muscat.

During the meeting, the Council reviewed the Omran Group’s statement on the development of the Port Sultan Qaboos waterfront in Muttrah as a tourist destination as per international standards.

The tourism project will consider the recommendations of the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), which include adding value without affecting the strategic location of the port the historical and architectural heritage of the surrounding area, and the daily lives of the local community.

The meeting also discussed protecting some residential areas affected by floods and using the places around some dams for tourism projects in coordination with the competent authorities.

The Council reviewed the recommendations of regarding the request to change the use of plots of land from residential use to tourist use in the Wilayat of Muttrah, as it will represent a qualitative shift on the cultural level.

Omran Group has been working on tourism projects alongside the Muttrah Waterfront, which is a port of call for tourist ships bringing thousands of foreign visitors every year.

