SALALAH: Salalah Free Zone hosted an exhibition titled "Made in the Salalah Free Zone," featuring 16 participating companies, including the Port of Salalah. These companies showcased a diverse array of products manufactured within the Free Zone. Attendees had the opportunity to learn about these companies' offerings and the range of services and facilities provided by the Salalah Free Zone to support their operations.

Currently, the Salalah Free Zone is home to 145 companies, with 64 projects in active operation. Industrial projects constitute 56% of the total, logistical projects 14%, and commercial projects 30%. In 2024 alone, 13 new projects were added in the domain of value-added industries, producing raw materials from frankincense derivatives and packaging products like soap and frankincense oil, among others.

The newly introduced projects include: Import and export of potash fertilizers, Manufacturing of air conditioning units, Tissue production, Production and repackaging of blood glucose test strips, Sugar trading, - Storage tanks for MOGAS 91, MOGAS 95, diesel oil, and Jet A1, Repackaging of herbal oils, Production of chocolate wafers and dairy products (food industries), Production of cleaning and detergent products, Recycling of scrap tyres into rubber granules for new tyre production, and Two logistics projects Dr Ali Tabouk, CEO of the Salalah Free Zone, remarked, "As we launch the third edition of the Industrial Exhibition in the Salalah Free Zone, I am delighted to welcome you all to this significant event. Our goal is to enhance community awareness about the companies and products manufactured within the Free Zone. The Salalah Free Zone plays a crucial role in strengthening the local economy by providing an environment that fosters investment and growth. The Free Zone attracts both foreign and local investments, bolstering trade and industry in the Sultanate." "In this edition, we are proud to feature university students showcasing their innovative projects. Connecting them with investors and the business community enhances opportunities for collaboration and creativity, thereby driving economic development forward."

