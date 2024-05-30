Construction work is well in progress on the first phase of the SR17.2-billion ($4.58 billion) The Avenues – Riyadh, which is set to become one of the largest commercial malls in the Middle East, with a gross leasable area of around 370,000 sq m.

Being developed by Shomoul Holding Company in a prime location overlooking the intersection of King Salman Road and King Fahad Road in the northern region of Riyadh City, The Avenues – Riyadh extends across a sprawling area of 388,000 sq m and will offer a total built-up area of 1,862,000 sq m.

The mixed-purpose development will host a plethora of hospitality, lifestyle, and entertainment venues, including three hotel towers (Waldorf Astoria, Canopy by Hilton, and Conrad Hotel), a residential tower, and an office tower, with a parking lot accommodating more than 14,000 vehicles.

Having broken ground during the first quarter of 2022, the first of the project’s two phases has reached a 31 per cent completion rate, Architect Tarek Shuaib, CEO of Kuwait-based regional architecture and engineering firm Pace, the consultant on the project, tells Gulf Construction.

“We are excited to be able to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s dynamic urban environment with the creation of this landmark project,” Shuaib remarks.

“An iconic destination in the heart of Riyadh, the exquisite architectural style of The Avenues will incorporate the Salmani Architecture to reflect its strong signature in the Najd region. Promising to be a game-changer in the city’s architectural landscape, the project combines cutting-edge, modern design with sustainable features and green elements to align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” he adds.

Serving as the backbone of the complex with easy connectivity to the other districts of the mall, Grand Avenue builds on the successful model already in operation at The Avenues – Kuwait.

A 670-m-long, 24-m-wide urban street lined with double-storey retail facades representing a mix of various architectural styles and periods, it recreates the ambience of a grand shopping boulevard that has naturally evolved over time.

Covered by a translucent roof structure, the urban street offers the look and feel of an outdoor setting while providing the comforts of an air-conditioned environment throughout the year. A variety of unit sizes along with carefully placed international flagship stores and regional brands will create a diverse and lively urban retail street environment.

Among the main districts at The Avenues – Riyadh is Prestige, which is identified by architectural gateways as the premier showcase for luxury brands in Riyadh, spanning two levels of 66 luxury retail units. The lavish units will be both single and two-storey units made accessible from both floors.

“Inspired by the richness of the original Kuwait Prestige, the Riyadh design brings the same grand scale, attention to detail and lighting appropriate to the top luxury brands. Light marble walls, gold architectural details and a dramatic lighted crystal dome create a unique and inspiring environment to shop and dine. In addition, a dedicated VIP drop-off and luxury entry atrium provides the primary arrival experience, with additional access from the Grand Avenue and The Mall district,” Shuaib explains.

Besides luxury, the spirit of traditional local marketplaces will be present, manifested in The Souk. Inviting exploration, The Souk recreates the narrow paths and hidden courtyards elements of the indigenous architectural character, with surprises hidden around every corner. Filtered daylight, rich materials and warm colours reinforce the authentic character of a lively street market. Amongst the many small shops, locals and visitors alike will discover cafes and coffee bars where they can relax and unwind with friends and family while savouring a truly Saudi vernacular experience.

Providing three levels of fashion, food and entertainment, The Mall district connects directly to one of The Avenues’ hotels. It also leads a visitor’s path to a vibrant collection of international food and beverage destinations, with indoor and outdoor dining venues facing the extensively landscaped garden area. From the lower ground level, all the way up to the expansive skylight, The Mall design uses light and nature-inspired details to draw customers vertically through the space. Linking Grand Avenue, Prestige, Grand Plaza, and The Oasis outdoor dining zone, The Mall is a melting point for the mega project, he says.

Enhancing the richness of The Avenues – Riyadh is The Grand Plaza district, which is inspired by the great town squares of the globe. Linking the lower ground up through the rooftop garden, The Plaza space provides a backdrop to the dramatic four-level tower that houses boutique food and beverage destinations capped by an open-air rooftop café.

“The tower is not only a unique design element in the region; it also transforms into an animated media tower creating an environmental entertainment event that encompasses the whole space. Retail balconies and cafés all have premium views of the people, retail, and media events throughout the day,” Shuaib elaborates.

The outdoor dining district, The Oasis, is envisioned to echo earthly tones and finishes, with soft curves, smooth edges, and warm layers. Electra, on the other hand, is a modern district designed to provide the effect of pixilation; a fresh, interactive, reflective, eccentric and playful space.

“Pace has harnessed its extensive expertise in architectural innovation to create a landmark that reflects Riyadh’s dynamic and forward-thinking spirit. We truly look forward to continue being among those helping to design, build and shape the development of Saudi Arabia,” Shuaib concludes.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).