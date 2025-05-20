RIYADH — Saudi Housing Minister Majid Al-Hogail said that the construction sector in Saudi Arabia has more than 133,000 establishments with over 1.6 million individuals participating daily in building a new reality: smart cities and integrated development.



Al-Hogail noted that project management gives organizations greater predictability, responsiveness, and execution, and improves performance and raises the quality of achievement.



He emphasized that Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 outlines an ambitious future that reshapes the economic, social, and development landscape.



The minister explained that project management has become a strategic approach and an essential tool for leading change and achieving sustainable impact, and is no longer an executive option. He noted that the National Projects Council is playing a growing role in unifying efforts and enhancing performance.



He added, "Government project management offices contribute to enhancing planning, follow-up, and governance practices, ensuring quality implementation and consistency with national goals." This came during his inauguration of the Global Project Management Forum (GPMF 2025), hosted by the capital, Riyadh.



The GPMF is one of the prominent international events in this field, bringing together more than 13,000 specialists and interested parties from at least 100 countries. There will be 120 international speakers, 60 dialogue sessions and 16 training workshops. The event reflects the position that Saudi Arabia occupies in leading developmental and institutional transformations at the global level.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).