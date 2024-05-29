Leading asset management company Merex Investment has announced that nearly 94% of the construction work has been completed on its flagship beachfront project - J1 Beach - situated in the vibrant Jumeirah neighbourhood and is on track for a grand opening in September.

An urban riviera featuring 13 luxury dining venues, J1 Beach is poised to redefine the Dubai beachfront experience with its innovative design, luxury dining and world class amenities.

According to Merex, the architectural and engineering aspects are being managed by SSH International Engineering, the main consultant, leveraging global expertise to push the boundaries of design and innovation.

Construction execution is led by ARCO Turnkey Solutions, the main contractor, whose precision, and excellence are instrumental in realizing the vision for this iconic destination, it stated.

During the process, Merex said several significant milestones had been achieved including structural and marine achievements such as completion of 582 foundational piles, extensive marine protection works as well as construction of 20 building shells and enabling tenant fit-outs to commence ahead of schedule.

On the safety milestone, Merex said the construction team had clocked a commendable record of over 2 million safe manhours without a Lost Time Injury (LTI) exemplifying the project's robust safety culture and operational excellence.

With the mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) works nearly 97% completed by Elemec Electrical Contracting, the project approaches the final phases of testing and commissioning, it added.

A major highlight of J1 Beach is its landscaping and the scale at which it has been implemented. The soft landscaping features exotic plants and trees imported from Spain and Thailand, integrated with Jerusalem stone for hardscaping, thus underscoring the project’s commitment to quality and design excellence.

Merex Investment CEO Shahram Shamsaee said: "We are pleased to announce that J1 Beach is nearing completion, and we're on track to unveil a beachfront like no other in Dubai this September. It embodies our dedication to creating innovative and industry-leading destinations that cater to the sophisticated clientele of Dubai."

J1 Beach is designed to be Dubai's next ‘must-visit’ destination, featuring an urban riviera that brings the world’s best to Dubai’s shores, he stated.

With 13 high-end dining venues, including globally acclaimed establishments and original concepts, J1 Beach is poised to become a pinnacle of gastronomic excellence. Visitors will enjoy direct beach access and exceptional services such as dedicated valet parking, enhancing the seamless luxury experience.

"Our flagship project is poised to become a leading destination, attracting discerning residents and visitors alike. This project reinforces Dubai’s position as a global leader in hospitality and tourism," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).