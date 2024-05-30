Egyptian developer Just Development has completed 30 percent of its 500 million Egyptian pounds ($11 million) Legacy Business Complex in the New Administrative Capital (NAC), the company's chairman said.

Osama Gomaa told Zawya projects that the 11-storey mixed-use tower comprises of offices, retail and clinics, and would be completed by mid- October 2025.

Spread over an area of 3,000 square metres (sqm), Legacy Business Complex is located in the NAC’s downtown area.

Gomaa said that they have appointed IDENTITY Engineering Consultants to provide sustainability consulting services for the project, adding that Identity is accredited by IFC, a World Bank Group member, to support developers to attain EDGE green building certification.

(1 US Dollar = 47.27 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.