The Kuwaiti-Saudi higher steering joint committee has given the go-ahead for a feasibility study on the rail link project between Kuwait City and Saudi capital Riyadh, which is set to open new horizons for logistic services between the two GCC oil-producing nations, said a report.

The approval from the joint steering committee came during its sixth meeting held in the presence of Kuwait's Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Dr Noura Al-Meshaan in the capital city.

"The endorsement of the Kuwait-Riyadh rail link project reflects a shared desire by the two sisterly countries to build a sustainable and coherent future for the people of the Gulf region," Dr Al Meshaan told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

"This project will definitely open new horizons for logistic services between the State of Kuwait and the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and benefit the peoples of both countries," she added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).