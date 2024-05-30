Kooheji Contractors, a leading Bahraini construction firm, said it has achieved a milestone in the development of the Marassi Terraces, a luxurious residential complex within the expanding Marassi Al Bahrain district in Bahrain’s Diyar Al Muharraq development.

As the main contractor on the landmark project, Kooheji Contractors told Gulf Construction that it has achieved the targeted 20 per cent completion on the iconic project, which is being developed by Eagle Hills Diyar.

Designed by MSCEB architectural and engineering consultants, the architecturally striking Marassi Terraces will feature two 10-storey interconnected towers, MT1 and MT2, linked by a bridge above an access road.

Kooheji Contractors commenced work on MT1 on September 21 last year with an anticipated project completion date of November 20, 2025. Despite facing challenges such as logistical complexities and supply chain disruptions, the project has maintained a steady pace, achieving an actual completion rate of approximately 19 per cent by the end of April 2024, the company said.

“We have now reached a significant milestone with 20 per cent completion of the project, which was targeted by May 2024,” stated Eng Abdulraheem Abdulhameed AlKooheji, CCO of Kooheji Contractors. “We have poured 8,713 cu m of concrete, used 1,061 tons of steel and have successfully achieved 90,000 safe man-hours. Our team is working rigorously, with dedication and commitment, to complete the superstructure on schedule.”

Each of the two towers of Marassi Terraces is a marvel of modern engineering and design, featuring a basement and ground floor with car parking and retail shops, a first floor that includes residential apartments, a gym, and an external landscape complete with a pool, and residential apartments on the upper levels.

MT1 boasts 173 apartments while MT2 will house 176 flats, offering a mix of studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. The total plot area is 9,880 sq m and the project comprises a total built-up area of 55,707.4 sq m.

Marassi Terraces combines architectural excellence and innovative construction methodologies and will set new standards in the real estate domain, standing as a testament to the luxurious yet sustainable lifestyle that the future holds, Eng Abdulraheem remarked.

Kooheji Contractors is a leader in Bahrain’s construction industry, known for its commitment to quality, safety, and innovation. With a rich history of delivering landmark projects for more than 50 years, the company consistently pushes the boundaries of what is possible in construction and design.

Commenting on its approach to the construction of Marassi Terraces, Eng Abdulraheem said: "The core of its approach is a steadfast commitment to quality and safety."

"Rigorous Inspection Test Plans (ITPs) are meticulously applied to every phase of construction, ensuring that each aspect of the project from the foundational structures to the sophisticated final touches meets the highest standards of quality. The collaboration with MSCEB further reinforces this commitment, bringing technical precision and aesthetic finesse to every corner of the development," he stated.

"Incorporating advanced construction technologies has been a key factor in enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the building process at Marassi Terraces. From state-of-the-art machinery to innovative materials, every resource is optimised to reinforce the structural integrity and aesthetic value of the development. Furthermore, sustainability is woven into the fabric of the project, with initiatives such as high-efficiency HVAC systems and low-emission windows, which not only reduce the environmental footprint but also elevate the living experience," explained Eng Abdulraheem.

Looking ahead, Kooheji Contractors plans to expedite the installation of the aluminium façade and other structural components. With a strategic plan in place, the company remains committed to exceeding stakeholder expectations and delivering a project that sets new benchmarks in Bahrain’s construction industry, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).