Leading regional project developers and construction majors have submitted bids to the Bahrain Ministry of Works for the development of the Busaiteen Link Package 4 project.

Those in the race are Bahraini heavyweights - Almoayyed Contracting, Haji Hassan Group and Cebarco as well as Saudi-based Al Rashid Trading and Contracting and Al Yamama Company for Trading and Contracting and Six Construct, a subsidiary of top Belgian construction company Besix.

The project scope includes development of Busaiteen Link (Junctions 4 to Junction 5), Signature Bridge and related approach ramps, loop road bridge connecting the new Busaiteen Link to Phase One of the existing North Manama Causeway, according to Bahrain Tender Board.

The Ministry of Work had in November invited bids for the Busaiteen Link Package 4, a major infrastructure project being financed by the Saudi Fund for Development.

As per the Bahrain Tender Board notification, the bids were open to Saudi contractors registered as per Deputy Ministry for Contractor Classification in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under Class A for Roads Works or those registered as per Deputy Ministry for Contractor Classification in KSA under Class A for Roads Works in JV with Bahraini contractors registered under Category AA for Road Works as per Ministry of Works in the Kingdom of Bahrain or Saudi contractor registered as per Deputy Ministry for Contractor Classification in KSA under Class A for Road Works JV Foreign Contractor.

The Works Ministry said another key criterion for bidding is that these contractors must have vast experience in steel bridges with cable stay projects.

Earlier, our sister publication, the Gulf Daily News had reported that reclamation work on the new BD94 million ($247.4 million) Signature Bridge had begun in 2019.

The 550-m bridge, suspended 93 m above sea level, is an extension of the 7.8-km-long North Muharraq Highway project which also includes the 4.2-km-long Muharraq ring road. It will connect north Busaiteen and Bahrain Bay.

TradeArabia had earlier reported that bids have been invited for the Busaiteen Link Package 3 which involves development of new road corridors in Muharraq. This includes the Busaiteen Link being developed as part of the Muharraq Ring Road Phase II project.

