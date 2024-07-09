Bahrain's Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has signed an agreement with China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) for the implementation of the third phase of the Sitra housing project in the kingdom.

Under the agreement, CMEC will construct 1,269 new housing units in the third phase of the Sitra housing project at a total cost of BD119 million ($314 million).

This phase, which will include secondary infrastructure services, commences in Q1 2025.

The Sitra Housing Project stands as a model of integrated urban development, seamlessly blending residential units with expansive green spaces, advanced road networks, waterfronts, cycling and pedestrian paths, and a comprehensive array of service, educational, health, and commercial facilities - all designed to elevate the standard of living.

The third phase of the Sitra housing project, which is part of the ministry's plan to provide comprehensive housing services for citizens, is the largest in terms of housing units and the final phase in the construction timeline, said Amna bint Ahmed Al Rumaihi, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, at the signing ceremony held in the presence of Wang Bo, the Director of the Board of Directors of CMEC.

The minister said the third phase will span 670,000 sq m and feature a 23.6-km-long main and secondary road network in addition to 22.8 km sewage network and 27.6 km rainwater drainage network.

The signing of this agreement comes just three months after the inauguration of the second phase, which included 531 housing units, she stated at the meeting which was attended by several key officials including Dr Mohammed Ghassan Sheikho, the Bahraini Ambassador to China.

This reflects the Ministry's dedicated efforts to accelerate the completion of housing projects, following the delivery of 1,077 units in the first phase, she added.

Al Rumaihi emphasised the continuous development and growth of cooperation between Bahrain and China across various fields, particularly their successful partnerships in diverse development sectors.

The ties and cooperation between Bahrain and China are strongly supported by the leaderships of both countries, she added.

The third phase will include 36 electricity substations, 6 telecom towers, and various service facilities like a shopping mall, 5 commercial centres, 3 schools, a cultural centre, an auditorium, and a child development centre.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).