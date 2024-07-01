Bahrain's Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has announced that it has received 12 bids from top engineering consultants - including Kuwait-based Dar SSH and UAE's Al-Ittihad Engineering Company, Khatib and Alami as well Bahraini groups Gulf House Engineering and Tashreeq Engineeing - in response to the request for proposals (RFP) for the third phase of East Sitra Housing Project in the kingdom.

A major residential development, East Sitra Housing complex is being built on a reclaimed island of 253.4 hectares connected to the Sheikh Jaber Sitra Highway by two main accesses adequately located on the western plot boundary.

On completion, the project will boast 3,000 affordable housing units for its citizens along with key facilities and services such as health, educational, commercial centers, fuel stations and other lifestyle facilities and public parks.

The others in the list of bidders are:

*Mohammed Salah Al-Din Engineering Consultations

*Urban Vision Company

*City Engineering

*Adel Ahmadi Associates

*Phoenix engineering Services and

*Al Ansari Engineering Services

In its tender notification, the ministry said the winning bidder will carry out the contract management supervision of the construction work of the East Sitra Housing Project.

The scope of work includes construction of a total of 531 residential units along with associated secondary and primary infrastructure.-TradeArabia News Service

