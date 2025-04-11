A massive container yard at Iraq’s Faw Port will be completed in the second half of 2025 nearly a year after the project was launched, an official said on Wednesday.

The 1,200,000 square metre (sqm) yard will serve five large piers which were completed in early 2025 by South Korea’s Hyundai E&C as part of a $2.6 billion contract it won five years ago.

“The container yard project is progressing as per schedule….nearly 89 percent of the project has been completed and it will be ready in the second half of 2025,” said Maytham Safi, information director at the Transport Ministry.

He said the yard, which will serve one of the world’s largest container terminals, has a capacity to handle nearly 3.5 million containers per year.

Phase one of Faw Port in South Iraq is expected to be finished in early 2026 and the port will be linked to a $17 billion rail line and motorway that will stretch nearly 1,200 km all the way to the northern border with Turkey.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

