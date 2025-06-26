MUSCAT: Oman received nearly RO 30 billion by the end of 2024 due to simplification of procedures through the Oman Business Platform, which processed over 800,000 transactions in 2024 and added 24 digital services. Speaking during a session of the Majlis Ash’shura on Wednesday, Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, reviewed the ministry’s ongoing initiatives in industrial growth, investment attraction and digital transformation. Discussions covered the contribution of public and private sectors to Oman’s gross domestic product, evaluations of free trade agreements and updates on the Nazdaher programme.

To combat "hidden trade" and ensure fair competition, the ministry has enforced measures including mandatory electronic payment methods for commercial activities, aligning with global trends in the digital economy. A ministerial decision was also issued to enhance corporate governance standards for closed joint-stock companies, said the minister.

The minister stated that the trade sector’s contribution to GDP at constant prices reached approximately 8.3 per cent in 2024, amounting to RO 3.225 billion, with a cumulative growth rate of 6.6 per cent during the Tenth Five-Year Plan.

He added that the manufacturing sector recorded the highest growth rate among economic diversification activities, at 8.6 per cent, reaching RO 3.6 billion at constant prices by the end of 2024 — constituting 10 per cent of GDP.

He highlighted that industrial exports reached RO 6.2 billion in 2024, reflecting the growing added value of national industries. He noted that over 260 initiatives are currently being implemented in collaboration with partners and stakeholders as part of the Industrial Strategy 2040.

The minister revealed that the number of Omani standard specifications issued by the ministry by the end of 2024 totalled 7,523, with 17 technical services streamlined. Additionally, the Invest Oman platform received around 90 investment requests worth RO 5.38 billion between its launch in February 2023 and June 2025, with 43 projects worth RO 2.25 billion localised in strategic sectors such as industry, healthcare, food security and renewable energy.

He further added that the ministry has bolstered community participation in the local economy through initiatives supporting consumer cooperatives, including regulatory incentives such as streamlined registration and commercial site allocation. In e-commerce, new regulations were introduced, and the Ma’roof Oman platform was launched to certify online stores, boosting consumer trust and increasing licenses by 236.4% within a year.

Al Yousef pointed out that key programmes launched include the Industrial Observatory to monitor sector performance and optimise supply chains, the Automation and AI Programme to modernise factories, Tasneea to localise procurement, and Ta’meer to link major urban projects like Sultan Haitham City with local products — fostering economic integration.

