AMMAN — Jordan recorded a 14.3 per cent increase in net foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows during the first quarter of 2025 compared with the same period last year, according to preliminary balance of payments data.

Net FDI inflows reached around $339.3 million in Q1 2025, up from $296.8 million in Q1 2024. These inflows represented 2.6 per cent of the Kingdom’s gross domestic product (GDP), compared with 2.4 per cent during the same period last year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Arab countries accounted for the largest share of total FDI, contributing 54.5 per cent. Iraq led the group with 22.7 per cent of total inflows, followed by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries with a combined share of 12.6 per cent. Among GCC states, the UAE topped the list at 5.8 per cent, followed by Saudi Arabia at 4.9 per cent and Bahrain at 1.1 per cent.

European countries contributed 7.0 per cent of total FDI inflows. The UK led with 3.5 per cent, followed by EU member states at 3.1 per cent, with the Netherlands accounting for 1.3 per cent of the total.

The US accounted for 3.9 per cent of FDI, while non-Arab Asian countries contributed 3.2 per cent, led by India at 1.6 per cent and China at 1.1 per cent. The remaining 31.4 per cent of total FDI inflows came from other countries.

By sector, financial and insurance services attracted the highest share of FDI at 19.0 per cent, followed by construction and building at 12.5 per cent, manufacturing at 8.5 per cent, mining and quarrying at 7.9 per cent, transport and storage at 7.2 per cent, and accommodation and food services at 2.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, non-Jordanian investment in land and real estate made up 20.3 per cent of total FDI inflows during the first quarter of 2025.

