Africa accelerates its digital transition: 17.5% growth expected in the data centre sector

93.6% of industry leaders anticipate sustained growth, according to the ADCA INSIDER SURVEY 2025 presented in Johannesburg during the Data Centres in Africa event.

On the occasion of the Data Centres in Africa conference, the Africa Data Centres Association (ADCA) unveiled the 2025 results of its annual ADCA INSIDER SURVEY.

Conducted with analytical support from Rising Advisory and backed by partner STELLARIX, this benchmark study gives voice to industry leaders to gather and consolidate their perceptions and expectations regarding the economic landscape, investment, innovation, ESG, and human resources shaping the future of the data centre sector across the continent.

A growth trajectory driven by digital demand

The development of data centres is a lever for digital sovereignty, economic attractiveness, and regional integration. It allows Africa to control its data processing while strengthening the infrastructure needed to support emerging uses such as cloud computing, AI, digital finance, and e-government services.

According to the survey, 93.6% of respondents expect strong or moderate growth over the next 12 months, with an anticipated average growth of 17.5%. None of the leaders interviewed foresee a decline, highlighting strong confidence in the sector’s fundamentals. Respondents believe this momentum is primarily driven by the accelerating digitisation of African economies, rather than by emerging technologies.

Between digital acceleration and structural limits

“This survey highlights a growing consensus: data infrastructure has become a cornerstone of economic development, it is not peripheral to development, it is foundational.” says Faith Waithaka, Chairwoman of ADCA.

The findings confirm the rise of a strategic sector that continues to face structural challenges. 77.4% of companies plan to make significant investments within the next 12 months, with an average profitability rating of 3.3 out of 5. The business climate is seen as favourable by more than 80% of respondents, despite persistent barriers such as access to reliable energy, financing issues, and regulatory constraints.

“The sector is progressing, but with greater maturity: the priority is to build solid, collaborative, and sustainable models, rooted in Africa’s operational realities,” adds Paul-François Cattier, Managing Director of ADCA.

ESG: Steady progress with a growing focus on energy efficiency

Industry players give an average ESG performance rating of 5.87 out of 10, reflecting progress that remains cautious. The main focus is on tangible and immediate gains, particularly in terms of energy efficiency: 74.2% of respondents cite energy efficiency as their primary ESG criterion, well ahead of the use of renewable energy (22.6%).

Talent, sovereignty, regional integration: the next frontiers

Skills development is emerging as a central issue: 61.3% of surveyed companies report having created their own training programs to meet specific operational needs. While the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) holds great promise, it is still seen as having no significant impact on the data centre sector at this stage. Finally, digital sovereignty is gradually gaining ground as a strategic priority, reflecting African stakeholders’ growing will to control their infrastructures and data flows.

Didier Hung Wan Luk, CEO of STELLARIX, concludes: “The potential is considerable. What we are building today are the digital foundations of a continent connected according to its own priorities. We believe in a sovereign digital Africa, anchored in reliable technologies tailored to local realities. Our commitment to ADCA reflects our intention to actively contribute to this continental transformation.”

About the Survey

The ADCA INSIDER SURVEY is based on in-person interviews with senior executives across several African countries. The results were analysed by Rising Advisory, a consultancy focused on strategic analysis and advocacy for African industry associations. It covers six dimensions: business climate, growth drivers, financing, innovation, human capital, and regional integration.

About ADCA

The Africa Data Centres Association (ADCA) is the leading organisation representing the data centre sector on the continent. It brings together operators, service providers and key stakeholders to build a sovereign, resilient, and sustainable digital ecosystem in Africa.

About STELLARIX

STELLARIX is a pan-African provider of data center services, specialising in tailored colocation, cloud computing, managed connectivity, and cybersecurity solutions. Our mission is to empower Africa’s digital sovereignty by delivering sustainable, decarbonized infrastructure that supports seamless digital transformation for businesses and institutions across the continent.

