Arab Finance: Delta Insurance’s ordinary general meeting (OGM) approved the payment of cash dividends worth EGP 200 million or EGP 2 per share for 2024, according to a bourse disclosure.

The dividends will be distributed over two equal instalments, with the first instalment to be paid within a month from the general assembly’s meeting that was held on April 23rd, 2025.

Meanwhile, the second instalment will be distributed at the end of August 2025.

