Arab Finance: Alexandria Flour Mills (AFMC) witnessed 11.4% year-on-year (YoY) lower net profits at EGP 39.438 million in the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2024/25, as per the financial indicators.

The registered net profits were compared with EGP 44.492 million over the same period in the previous FY.

Revenues hiked by 17.7% YoY to EGP 271.960 million at the end of March 2025 from EGP 231.042 million.

Alexandria Flour Mills is an Egypt-based company that operates in the manufacture, trade, import and export, storage, fumigation and maintenance, packaging, processing, and distribution of grain and its substitutes.

