Almosafer, Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company (part of Seera Group), has revealed the latest consumer travel trends for Saudi travellers in the first quarter of 2025, highlighting steady growth in demand for travel across both domestic and international markets.

Based on proprietary data from Almosafer’s consumer travel channels between January 1 and March 31, 2025, the report compares year-on-year performance across flights and stays, uncovering insights into destination preferences, booking behaviours, accommodation choices, and traveller segments.

The findings show that travel demand among Saudi consumers continues to grow across all markets. Domestic bookings increased by 4% year-on-year, while travel within the MENA region grew by 14%, and international bookings outside the region rose by 11%. MENA and domestic travel each accounted for 42% of the total volume, with international trips making up the remaining 16%. This highlights healthy momentum across domestic, regional and global travel.

In early 2025, Saudi travellers showed growing demand across both flights and stays, though each followed distinct patterns. Flight bookings increased across all markets, with the MENA region seeing the highest growth at 12%, followed by a 5% rise in international flights. Stays, however, were driven by strong growth in domestic room nights (+14%) and international stays (+13%). This shows that while overall travel growth continues, Saudis are also taking the opportunity to explore closer to home - driven by the plethora of events and unique experiences within the Kingdom that are fueling demand for domestic stays.

Popular destinations amongst Saudi travellers within the region included Dubai, Doha, Cairo and Manama, while Istanbul, London, Paris, and Phuket remained top choices for long-haul travel. At the same time, more Saudi travellers are venturing into newer destinations like Bangkok, Amman, Milan, Moscow, Madrid, and Prague. Domestically, demand continues to centre around key cities like Makkah, Jeddah, Riyadh, Al Khobar, and Madinah, while interest is growing in trending destinations such as Taif, AlUla, and the Red Sea, signalling a broader appetite for both urban escapes and culturally rich or nature-based experiences closer to home.

Saudi traveller profiles also underwent notable shifts. Solo travellers accounted for 53% of flight segments, with remarkable growth in long-haul destinations. Family travel remained steady at 16% of flight segments, but showed a significant 23% increase in average trip length within the MENA region, indicating a trend toward longer, more immersive holidays. Families were key contributors to the growth in domestic stays, with a 22% increase in volume. Meanwhile, room nights booked by solo travellers went up by 23% for stays beyond the region.

The Almosafer app continued to dominate as a booking channel amongst Saudi travellers, accounting for 70% of total transactions in the first quarter of 2025. Retail activity remained relevant, accounting for 7% of all bookings. Notably, 15% of all retail bookings are now made via WhatsApp, reflecting a growing preference for conversational commerce. Android as a device preference also saw a 32% uplift in bookings, driven by increased affordability and accessibility.

Payment habits continued to evolve, with “Buy Now, Pay Later” options becoming increasingly popular. BNPL now accounts for 25% of all bookings, up from 14% in 2024. Apple Pay is quickly becoming a preferred payment method amongst Saudi travellers, utilised in over a third of all bookings (36%) - highlighting the growing shift toward mobile-first, frictionless payment experiences.

In terms of flight preferences, full-service carriers gained market share in the domestic market, with a 24% year-over-year increase. In comparison, low-cost carrier flight segments declined by 6%, mainly due to competitive pricing on full-service options. For Saudi travellers flying within the MENA region, both segments grew, with full-service carriers up by 19% and low-cost carriers by 7%. For international, long-haul travel, low-cost carrier segments saw a 35% increase in volume, supported by the launch of new routes and expanded network availability. In contrast, full-service carrier segments dipped by 8%, indicating a shift toward more affordable options for travel beyond the region.

Saudi travellers also reflect the increasing global trend for greater flexibility in flight bookings. Bookings where consumers mix and match their preferred airlines now make up for 24% of all round-trip flights.

Saudi travellers continue to show a strong preference for luxury, with over 75% of room nights booked in 4- and 5-star properties. However, with increased connectivity through low-cost carriers and the easing of visa restrictions for Saudis, new segments of travellers are beginning to explore a wider range of destinations - and seeking more affordable stay options. As a result, room nights at 3-star and below properties for international trips increased by 12%, and bookings for alternative accommodations, such as serviced apartments and holiday homes, rose by 15% in the MENA region and 21% in other international markets.

These alternatives now make up 8% of total room nights booked by Saudi travellers and are, on average, 37% more affordable per night than hotel stays, based on the average daily rate. This shift reflects a growing interest in value-driven travel, particularly abroad, as more travellers prioritise flexibility, convenience, and cost over traditional luxury.

Lastly, Saudi travellers showed growing interest in destination-based activities. The top cities for activity bookings in Saudi Arabia included Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah, Makkah, and Al Khobar. Internationally, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Istanbul, Phuket and Paris led the way. Experiences with cultural, religious, and seasonal themes, such as Ramadan events, cruises, and Formula 1 sporting events, were among the most popular.

Muzzammil Ahussain, Chief Executive Officer at Almosafer (part of Seera Group) said: “The continued growth in travel demand across domestic, regional, and international markets reflects a robust appetite and confidence for exploration among Saudi travellers. They are more empowered and digitally connected than ever before. We’re seeing a clear shift towards value, flexibility, and personalised experiences, whether it’s through choosing alternative accommodations, mixing and matching flight options, or leveraging mobile-first payment methods like Apple Pay and flexible options like Buy Now, Pay Later. At Almosafer, our focus remains on delivering seamless, customer-centric travel solutions that reflect these evolving needs while continuing to inspire journeys across the Kingdom, the region, and beyond.”

