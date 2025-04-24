KUWAIT CITY - Municipal Council member Fahad Al-Abduljader has proposed the creation of a “Design Guide for Urban Facades” aimed at regulating and enhancing the appearance of buildings in Kuwait’s investment and commercial zones.

The initiative comes in response to the country’s ongoing urban expansion and the increasing visual disorder seen in many areas.

Al-Abduljader stated that many neighborhoods are experiencing severe visual pollution due to mismatched colors, inconsistent building materials, and poor maintenance of facades. This, he noted, is diminishing the quality of Kuwait’s urban environment and weakening its visual identity.

The proposal prioritizes immediate implementation in key areas suffering from notable visual distortion and of high urban significance—specifically Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, Khaitan, Hawalli, and Kuwait City.

Highlighting successful examples from other regions, Al-Abduljader cited the positive impact of similar initiatives in the Sultanate of Oman, Riyadh, and Sharjah. These cases, he said, have demonstrated how regulating urban facades can significantly improve the visual landscape and quality of life.

He emphasized that the proposed guide is not intended to restrict architectural creativity. Property owners would retain full freedom to design structures according to their preferences and functional needs. The guide would merely regulate the use of colors, materials, and external visual elements to ensure cohesion and preserve the overall urban character.

The design guide would focus on unifying facade elements—such as materials, colors, and visual features—in alignment with sound architectural principles. The overarching goal is to strengthen Kuwait’s urban identity and preserve the harmony of its cityscape.

Key axes of the proposal:

Establish a Unified Design Code: Define standardized color palettes and finish materials for different types of urban uses (e.g., commercial, investment, and central locations).

Distribute an Illustrated Booklet: Publish a detailed guidebook showcasing approved facade models to be circulated among engineering offices and real estate developers.

Implement Facade Maintenance Requirements: Mandate periodic maintenance checks every 15 years, allowing a grace period for repairs or updates if deterioration or code violations are found.

Proposed areas for immediate implementation:

Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh: High population density and pronounced visual disorder.

Khaitan: Characterized by outdated investment buildings with inconsistent facades.

Hawalli: In need of better regulation for the facades of shops and commercial establishments.

Kuwait City: The capital and symbolic face of the country, requiring special attention.

Objectives of the proposal:

Organize the urban landscape and strengthen Kuwait’s visual identity.

Reduce visual pollution and enhance the quality of life in urban areas.

Improve the aesthetic and market value of real estate.

Present a cohesive, modern image to citizens, visitors, and investors.

