PHOTO
An expected increase in oil export earnings will slash Kuwait’s 2024-2025 budget deficit to less than a third, according to a Kuwaiti thank-tank.
The OPEC producer had projected a shortfall of around 5.9 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($19.5 billion) during the current fiscal year, which started on April 1.
But high-than-expected oil revenues could reduce the actual deficit to around KWD1.4 billion ($4.65 billion), Al-Shal Centre said in a weekend report.
It forecast Kuwait’s oil income at nearly KWD20.7 billion ($68.3 billion) during 2024-2025, way higher than the previous year’s income of KWD16.23 billion ($53.5 billion).
Total revenues, including non-oil export earnings, could climb to nearly KWD23.14 billion ($76.36 billion), the report said.
“With spending projected at KWD24.55 billion ($81.01 billion), the deficit could be around KWD1.4 billion but this will depend on whether oil prices remain high,” it said.
Read more: High oil prices to slash Kuwait’s budget gap: report
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.