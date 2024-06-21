Dar Al Handasah, one of the world’s leading consultancies, has been awarded a landmark contract by Kuwait’s Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) to provide design and construction supervision services at Kuwait International Airport (KIA).

Spanning a period of five years, this assignment is divided into a 1.5-year design phase followed by 3.5 years dedicated to construction supervision.

The scope of work includes construction of a 1.5 sq km cargo platform designed to accommodate 77 aircraft stands as well as upgrade of central runway and associated taxiways, stated the top official.

It also involves upgrading the central runway and associated taxiways to a length of 4,300 m, conforming to ICAO code 4F standards with a precision approach CAT III B, it stated.

The project encompasses four components, each playing a crucial role in the transformation of Kuwait's principal aviation gateway:

*Developing the main corridor and its accompanying corridors.

*Establishing a new charging station.

*Constructing a platform dedicated to high-level (princely) figures.

*Developing the infrastructure supporting the airport.

The contract was signed by Dar Al Handasah executives and Kuwait civil aviation authorities in the presence of DGCA President Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al Sabah.

This comes as part of DGCA strategy to develop airport support infrastructure aimed at augmenting the capacity of existing facilities and meeting the anticipated future needs, encompassing transportation and utility services, remarked Sheikh Humoud.

Plans are afoot to establish a new VVIP (AMIRI) Apron, including dedicated aircraft stands and a run-up area to cater to distinguished guests, he added.

"This significant project not only underscores Dar’s prominent position in the global aviation industry but also strengthens our well-established track record in Kuwait’s aviation sector," said a spokesman for Dar Al Handasah.

"Our successful delivery of the design and supervision of the Kuwait Airforce Base for the Ministry of Defense and the implementation of DGCA’s Government Sector Projects at KIA stand as testaments to our expertise and commitment," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

