Egypt - Talaat Moustafa Group Holding (TMG), Egypt’s largest listed real estate developer, announced contractual sales of EGP 211bn for the first half of 2025, a 59% increase compared to the same period last year.

The company said the div represents its highest-ever half-year sales and reflects growing demand for its projects both inside and outside Egypt.

In a statement to the Egyptian Exchange, TMG attributed the strong performance to customer confidence in its product quality, flexible marketing and sales mechanisms, and its strong financial position.

Sales were led by its projects “Madinaty,” “Noor,” “Privado,” and “Celia” in East Cairo, the “SouthMed” project on the North Coast, and the “Banan” project in Saudi Arabia, highlighting the diversity of the group’s portfolio.

Talaat Moustafa Group added that the performance opens new prospects for expansion and reinforces its plan to enter promising regional markets, including Oman and Iraq. It said the aim is to continue growth and capitalise on rising demand for high-quality real estate in the region.

Talaat Moustafa Group continues to reinforce its position as the largest developer in the Egyptian market, with a strategic focus on sustainable growth and increasing value for both shareholders and customers, the company said.

