Kuwait - The Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) signed a consultancy contract on Wednesday to develop detailed plans and explore investment opportunities for the Al-Mirqab area, which has been designated for non-residential development.

Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Housing Affairs Abdullatif Al-Mishari said in a press statement that the project aims to create a comprehensive structural plan for Al-Mirqab, including a budget allocation for land use aligned with the approved development strategies for the capital.

He noted that the initiative will also focus on upgrading road and transportation infrastructure in and around the area to ensure higher efficiency and support an integrated, sustainable urban environment that meets the demands of population growth and urban expansion.

Al-Mishari highlighted the importance of the project in promoting coordination between modern urban facilities and logistical services, which will enhance economic activity and generate viable investment opportunities in Kuwait City.

Acting Deputy Director General of PAHW for Investment Affairs and Private Sector Projects, Anwar Al-Hulaila, said the development will cover an area of 428,990 square meters. He emphasized the site's strategic location in the heart of Kuwait City and its strong investment potential, bolstered by integrated infrastructure and services.

Al-Hulaila added that the project is expected to take 36 months to complete and represents a significant step toward enhancing the capital’s appeal. He said it will contribute to sustainable urban and economic development and help position the area as one of Kuwait’s prominent future landmarks.

