The Central Agency for Public Tenders will fl oat 18 projects today focusing on extensive road maintenance across all governorates and highways, reports Al-Rai daily quoting reliable CAPT sources. The sources disclosed, “The bidding window will span 30 days from the commencement of the announcement for companies to submit their proposals.” Upon the completion of the bidding phase and subsequent approval processes, including scrutiny by the Audit Bureau, the awarded companies will commence road maintenance operations. The projects encompass maintenance initiatives for 12 roads in various governorates and six highway segments.



Outlined below are the sanctioned project drafts:

■ Comprehensive road maintenance in Jahra Governorate (Zone 1) for duration of 1,095 days.

■ Comprehensive road maintenance in Farwaniya Governorate (Zone 1) for duration of 1,095 days.

■ Comprehensive road maintenance in the Capital Governorate (Zone 1) for duration of 1,095 days.

■ Comprehensive road maintenance in Hawalli Governorate (Zone 1) for duration of 1,095 days.

■ Comprehensive road maintenance in Al-Ahmadi Governorate (Zone 1) for duration of 1,095 days.

■ Comprehensive road maintenance in Al-Ahmadi Governorate (Zone 2) for duration of 1,095 days.

■ Comprehensive road maintenance in the Capital Governorate (Zone 2) for duration of 1,095 days.

■ Comprehensive road maintenance in Hawalli Governorate (Zone 2) for duration of 1,095 days.

■ Comprehensive road maintenance in Farwaniya Governorate (Zone 2) for duration of 1,095 days.

■ Comprehensive road maintenance in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate (Zone 1) for duration of 1,095 days.

■ Comprehensive road maintenance in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate (Zone 2) for duration of 1,095 days.

■ Comprehensive road maintenance in Jahra Governorate (Zone 2) for duration of 1,095 days.

■ General maintenance of the First Ring Road, including the third, fourth, and fifth intersections, and King Fahd Road.

■ General maintenance of the Sixth and Seventh Ring Roads.

■ General maintenance of King Fahd Road and Fahaheel Road.

■ General maintenance of Subbiya Road.

■ General maintenance of Abdali Road and Jahra Road.

■ General maintenance of Salmi Road.

