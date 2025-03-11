Kuwait’s Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) is likely to award design, project management, and supervision consultancy tender for road and infrastructure works in South Saad Al-Abdullah City in the second quarter, according to a source.

The project, which covers multiple residential suburbs (NFU7-NFU8-NFU9-NFU10-NFU11-NFU17-I1-I2, NFU4-NFU5-NFU6-NFU18-NFU19-I5), includes the construction and completion of road networks, infrastructure systems, irrigation tank buildings, and substations.

“The contract award is expected in the second quarter of 2025,” the source said, adding that the project is scheduled for completion by the third quarter of 2027.

The tender was issued on 15 January 2025 with a submission deadline of 2 March 2025.

In early March, Zawya Projects had reported that China Gezhouba Group has been awarded $557 million worth of contracts for South Saad Al-Abdullah New City development.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

