China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC) has signed two major contracts worth 172.13 million Kuwaiti dinars ($557 million) with Kuwait's Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW).

The contracts cover the construction and maintenance of road networks, infrastructure, irrigation reservoirs, and substations in South Saad Al-Abdullah New City, located about 25 km southwest of Kuwait City, state-run news agency Xinhua reported.

The two projects are valued at KWD 77.25 million and KWD94.88 million, respectively.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

