PHOTO
China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC) has signed two major contracts worth 172.13 million Kuwaiti dinars ($557 million) with Kuwait's Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW).
The contracts cover the construction and maintenance of road networks, infrastructure, irrigation reservoirs, and substations in South Saad Al-Abdullah New City, located about 25 km southwest of Kuwait City, state-run news agency Xinhua reported.
The two projects are valued at KWD 77.25 million and KWD94.88 million, respectively.
(Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.