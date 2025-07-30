Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) has announced that its consolidated financial results for the first half with a net profit of QAR860 million ($233 million) up 3.7% when compared to last year's figure of QAR829 million ($224 million).

Announcing the results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, Nakilat said this continued strong financial performance underlines its operational resilience and strategic discipline.

For the first half, it incurred total expenses of QAR1.4 billion, reflecting a decrease of 4.5%.

Impressed with ther results, the Board of Directors have approved an interim cash dividend equal to QAR7.2 per share for the first half ended June 30, 2025. The interim dividend entitlement will be granted to shareholders who own shares at the end of the trading session on August 6, 2025.

These dividends will be distributed in line with the directives of the Qatar Financial Market Authority through Edaa, said Nakilat in its statement.

On the solid results, CEO Eng. Abdullah Al-Sulaiti said the strong performance in the first half of 2025 reflects the dedication of the Nakilat team and the flexibility it adopts in maintaining and sustaining the operations.

"We remain committed to deliver value to our shareholders, partners, and the global energy market through safe, efficient, and sustainable transportation of LNG. Nakilat remains focused on long-term growth and supporting the evolving global market and business environment," he noted.

"Beyond maintaining resilient vessel operations, we are actively pursuing an innovative financing strategy to further strengthen Nakilat’s financial position. This includes exploring creative structures and cost-effective solutions to reduce overall funding costs," stated Al Sulaiti.

"These initiatives enhance our financial flexibility and resilience, positioning us to deliver greater long-term value. By reinforcing the stability of our cash flows, we reaffirm our commitment to generating sustainable, growing returns for our shareholders, a commitment clearly reflected in our latest financial results," he added.

In 2025, Nakilat made substantial progress across its operations and strategic growth initiatives. The company celebrated yet another significant milestone with the steel cutting ceremony marking the commencement of construction of 25 LNG vessels at various shipyards in South Korea.

The vessels are part of QatarEnergy’s historic LNG fleet expansion project, which caters for future LNG fleet requirements for its LNG expansion projects, said the company statment.

Owned by Nakilat, and built with a capacity of 174,000 cu m, the new vessels will be chartered to QatarEnergy affiliates under long-term agreements.

The company has also commenced the construction of 6 new vessels at the Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries shipyard in South Korea, including 2 LNG vessels and 4 LPG/ammonia vessels. These vessels will be fully owned by Nakilat, it added.

