The Chinese Embassy in Cairo hosted a seminar on Sunday under the theme “Development and Impact of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO): Upholding the Spirit of Shanghai Cooperation and Advancing China-Egypt Relations with Steady Steps.”

Chinese Ambassador to Cairo Liao Liqiang spoke about the SCO’s evolution and its growing relevance for Egypt, emphasising China’s commitment to strengthening cooperation between the organization and the Egyptian government.

Founded in 2001 in Shanghai by China, Russia, Uzbekistan and other countries, the SCO has expanded from six founding members to ten, alongside observer states and partner countries. Liao highlighted that the organization is now the world’s largest comprehensive regional body in terms of member states’ population, land area and geographic reach—spanning Asia, Europe and Africa.

The ambassador noted that Egypt became a dialogue partner of the SCO in 2022, enabling it to participate in all related dialogues and initiatives. “The organization strives for justice and fairness—principles clearly reflected in its charter, which emphasises respect for different civilizations, shared development, dialogue, sovereignty, and resolving disputes through consultation,” he said.

He added that the SCO promotes mutual benefit and regional security through confidence-building measures among member states, covering areas such as security, defence, border protection, intelligence cooperation, and countering terrorism, separatism and extremism. “We want to strengthen cooperation with Egypt in combating terrorism,” Liao stated, underlining that the organization also supports economic growth both for its members and globally.

Such cooperation, he noted, contributes to Egypt’s modernization process, creates economic opportunities, and fosters dialogue between Egypt and other countries, aligning with the aspirations of the Egyptian people.

This year, the SCO has prioritised sustainable development, and will hold a major summit from late August to early September expected to attract a wide range of global participants. The summit aims to enhance mutual political trust, increase trade exchanges, and boost the efficiency of cooperation mechanisms. Egypt’s accession as a dialogue partner also reflects the organization’s expansion into Africa and its commitment to deeper cooperation with the continent.

Highlighting recent diplomatic milestones, Liao described the visit of Chinese Premier Li Qiang to Egypt as “historic and highly significant.” It was the first visit by a Chinese premier to Egypt in 16 years and Premier Li’s first stop on his inaugural trip to Africa. The ambassador said the visit demonstrates the keen interest of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Chinese government in strengthening ties with Egypt.

During his visit, Premier Li held discussions and exchanged views with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, which Liao said further reinforced the partnership between the two countries, especially given the current regional and global context.

