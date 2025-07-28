The UAE's Director General of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Saif Al Suwaidi, led a delegation to China to enhance technical and commercial collaboration in the civil aviation sector.

The visit aimed to push forward the strategic partnership between the UAE and China.

The UAE delegation included senior representatives from the General Civil Aviation Authority, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, EDGE Group, and the Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah.

The UAE delegation visited several leading Chinese aerospace manufacturers, including Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), TCab Tech, AutoFlight, and CETC LES.

They also explored the latest developments in aviation manufacturing and discussed joint industrial opportunities.

The final two days of the visit were held in Beijing, where senior officials from the UAE and China's Civil Aviation Administration (CAAC) and Air Traffic Management Bureau (ATMB) convened to discuss regulatory alignment, certification systems, maintenance cooperation, air navigation services, and institutional development.

The visit concluded with a high-level meeting between Saif Al Suwaidi and his Chinese counterpart, Song Zhiyong, Administrator of CAAC, attended by senior diplomatic representatives from the UAE Embassy in China.

