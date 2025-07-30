Taageer Finance Company has partnered with Oman Aviation Academy to offer flexible financing options for students, allowing them to pursue their careers without the upfront costs of aviation training.

Oman Aviation Academy is recognised for its training programmes, experienced faculty, and adherence to international aviation standards.

By offering specialised courses tailored to the region’s growing aviation sector, the academy is actively contributing to building a skilled national workforce.

Through this partnership, Taageer Finance will offer students the opportunity to pay for their training programmes in Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs), making aviation education more financially accessible.

By removing financial barriers, the partnership aims to inspire more young Omanis to take flight towards fulfilling and impactful careers in the aviation industry.

Fahad Al Bulushi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Taageer Finance, mentioned: “We are proud to support Omani youth in achieving their aviation dreams through this collaboration. This initiative aligns with our mission to enable skill development and reinforces our commitment to enhancing youth employability - not just within the Sultanate, but on a global stage.”

Mohammed Al Shanfari, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Oman Aviation Academy, said: “This partnership makes aviation training more accessible and helps us build a strong pipeline of skilled professionals for Oman’s aviation sector. It reflects a shared commitment to empowering the next generation of aviators and playing a proactive role in the nation’s development.”

