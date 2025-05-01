DUBAI: The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Visa, a global leader in digital payments, to facilitate further increases in international tourism inflows and elevate the visitor experience across the city.

Signed during the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai, the MoU will harness Visa’s data-driven insights to optimise marketing campaigns, streamline tourism services, and deliver tailored promotions for visitors.

The collaboration aligns with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and tourism, and highlights the robust public-private partnerships that continue to drive the tourism sector’s exceptional growth, evidenced by a robust Q1 performance in 2025. Dubai welcomed 5.31 million international overnight visitors in the first three months of this year, up 3 percent on the same period last year.

The MoU was signed at the Dubai stand at ATM by His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), part of DET, and Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for GCC - Visa.

Under the agreement, Visa will support DET’s strategic objectives by leveraging VisaNet – the world’s largest global payments network – to provide in-depth data-driven insights into visitor journeys, spending behaviours, customer preferences, seasonal trends and digital adoption. These analytics will empower DET to craft targeted marketing campaigns and customer-centric initiatives, ensuring seamless and enriching experiences for tourists.

Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said, “Visa has been a driving force behind Dubai’s vibrant tourism ecosystem, empowering travellers with seamless, secure, and innovative payment solutions at every step of their journey. This collaboration brings together DET’s market insights and destination expertise and Visa’s vast global network and data intelligence – creating new pathways to engage travellers, inspire visitation, and deliver exceptional experiences across every touchpoint. It also underlines the strength of public-private partnerships, which remain a cornerstone of Dubai’s economic success, driven by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. As we work to deliver the goals of the D33 Agenda, our collaboration with Visa will further elevate Dubai’s global visibility, enrich the quality of our tourism offering, and create greater value for our visitors, residents and businesses alike. Together, we’re paving the way for increased visitation and unforgettable moments that showcase our city as a must-visit destination.”

Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for GCC - Visa, added, “We are thrilled to partner with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) to provide Visa’s unique insights into global travel and tourism trends. These insights will enable DET to make informed decisions on campaigns and initiatives that will help drive more international tourist inflow to Dubai. Our commitment extends beyond data-driven insights; with our best-in-class security infrastructure and a US$10 billion investment in innovation over the last five years, we also aim to create seamless and secure experiences for tourists. Visa’s partnership with DET not only reinforces Dubai's position as a global leader in tourism, commerce, and innovation, but also creates significant opportunities for local businesses and the broader UAE economy.”

Visa’s insights will guide initiatives to simplify travel and tourism services, enhancing accessibility and convenience for visitors. Additionally, Visa will support DET with marketing activities and exclusive promotions for cardholders across its network, spanning more than 200 markets worldwide and including major hotel chains, airlines, and retailers.

These efforts will amplify the reach of Dubai’s tourism operators, from malls and hotels to entertainment providers, generating opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses to engage with a global audience.